Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

