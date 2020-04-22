Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lifted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,196,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,301,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after buying an additional 192,303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV remained flat at $$91.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.