Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $143.53. 650,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,002. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

