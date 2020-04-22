Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VNQ traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. 8,620,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

