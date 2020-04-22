Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 880,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.93.

