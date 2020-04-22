Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 722,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 838,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.79. 215,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,142. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

