Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 3.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. 68,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

