Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 380.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,569,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. 3,239,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354,051. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

