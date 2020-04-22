Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.16. Vaxart shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 8,145,051 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 123.73%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.