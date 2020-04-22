Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Vector Group an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 53,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,546. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,013,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Vector Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Vector Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vector Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

