Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Lowered by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. Veracyte comprises 2.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 0.93. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

