Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Veriteq Corp (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Veriteq shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 4,655 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Veriteq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Veriteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veriteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.