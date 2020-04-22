Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VET. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET traded up C$0.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.45.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.