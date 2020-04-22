VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 42,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,807. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

