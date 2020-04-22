Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Visa to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of V traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,483,240. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

