VP (LON:VP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $874.04

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $874.04 and traded as low as $696.65. VP shares last traded at $684.00, with a volume of 556 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get VP alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 719.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 873.44. The company has a market cap of $274.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.