Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. 9,297,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,263. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.