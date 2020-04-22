Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

