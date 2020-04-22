Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.39. 488,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.