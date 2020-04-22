WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,352,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,817,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.31. 128,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.