Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 2,860 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.