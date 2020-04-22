Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

