Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. 46,166,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

