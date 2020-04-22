Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $50.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,216.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,316.42. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

