Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,615. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

