Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.43 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.94 on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.33.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

