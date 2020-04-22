Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 881.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 61,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $17.54 on Tuesday, reaching $269.51. 18,328,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,730,949. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.