Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Sailer Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 245.0% in the first quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 2,191,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,309. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

