Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.75. 2,663,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,048. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

