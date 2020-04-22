Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

