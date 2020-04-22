Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.76. 31,572,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,698,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.