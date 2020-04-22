Webster Bank N. A. Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,016,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after buying an additional 158,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 96,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,017. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

