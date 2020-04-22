Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.62. 2,183,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,037. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.