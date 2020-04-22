Webster Bank N. A. Sells 41,866 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.25. 8,565,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,108. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

