Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,657 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 3,071,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.