Webster Bank N. A. Sells 633 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

LH stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,309. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.