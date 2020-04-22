Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) recently:
- 4/9/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “
- 4/7/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.
- 4/3/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “
- 4/1/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/28/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “
- 3/11/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/6/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 2/25/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,494. The company has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.