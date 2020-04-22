Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ: NCBS) recently:

4/9/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

4/7/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

4/3/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

4/1/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

3/11/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/25/2020 – Nicolet Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 3,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,494. The company has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

