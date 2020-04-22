Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,867,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,328,280. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

