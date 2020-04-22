Western Midstream Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.311 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 129.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 330,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $34.36.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

