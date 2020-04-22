Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,905 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $33,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WY. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 4,561,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

