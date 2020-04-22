Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,426,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after buying an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

