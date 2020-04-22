WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCAGY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of WCAGY stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. 75,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,375. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

