WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ EMCB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.