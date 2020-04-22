WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

