Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $44,616.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for about $7,184.76 or 1.01076697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033564 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00045371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,070 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

