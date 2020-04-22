Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the programmable devices maker on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Xilinx has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

XLNX traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. 5,179,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,401. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

