XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 1,939,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

