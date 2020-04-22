YEE Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, ABCC, Huobi and DigiFinex. YEE has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $31,984.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.33 or 0.04598627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00066602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010309 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC, DigiFinex, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

