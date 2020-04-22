Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $273,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Yum! Brands by 44.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Yum! Brands by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,258. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.16.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

