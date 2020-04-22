Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $3.12. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $16.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $6.56 on Friday, hitting $199.41. The stock had a trading volume of 498,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,271. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $226.97.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.